Lake Street Financial LLC Has $850,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 583 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock opened at $1,538.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,416.84. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Argus upped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.