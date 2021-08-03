Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Beyond Meat by 472.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

