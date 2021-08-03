Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after acquiring an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $122,806,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.09.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $145.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

