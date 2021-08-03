Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 384 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $165.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.33. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

