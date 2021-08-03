Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Short Interest Up 36.0% in July

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,900 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 510,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 242.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.