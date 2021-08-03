Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Purchases 8,887 Shares

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 8,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $12,530.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 4,613 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $9,502.78.

Shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock traded up $4.20 on Tuesday, hitting $320.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 428. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.08. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $173.38 and a twelve month high of $325.19.

