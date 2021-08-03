Lathrop Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.34% of Triumph Group worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,846,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,241,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Triumph Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.62. 10,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

