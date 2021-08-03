Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $12.52 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 2.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. 375,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,741,074. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.