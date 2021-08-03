Legrand’s (LGRDY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Legrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Legrand currently has an average rating of Hold.

LGRDY stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

