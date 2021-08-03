Leslie’s (LESL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) will post its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Leslie’s to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.650-0.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.65-0.70 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $21,439,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 in the last ninety days.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

