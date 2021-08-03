LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Issues Earnings Results

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $10.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.04. The stock had a trading volume of 478,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.85. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

