LHT (LHT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, LHT has traded up 8% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $160,535.27 and $18.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006260 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000072 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

