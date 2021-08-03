Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 246.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 69,159 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

