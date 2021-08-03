Lido DAO Token One Day Volume Tops $124.15 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $89.48 million and $124.15 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 89.8% higher against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00009594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00045950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00103208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00145432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,060.84 or 1.00142973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.29 or 0.00847994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

