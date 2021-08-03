Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $356.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $356.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LIN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.87.

Linde stock opened at $300.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $310.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

