Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Short Interest Up 29.1% in July

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNN opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $91.41 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

