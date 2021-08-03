LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Short Interest Update

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
LMGHF opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $6.10.
LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Company Profile
