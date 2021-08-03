LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Short Interest Update

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

LMGHF opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Company Profile

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA provides mobile communication services in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: The Nordics, Western Europe, Central Europe, and Global Messaging. The company offers mobile messaging, mobile solutions, and mobile intelligence services. Its solutions are used in healthcare, retail, finance, and logistics industries.

