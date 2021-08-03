Lisk Machine Learning Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,385.00 (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $14,385.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00100943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00141244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,063.27 or 1.00153777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00849687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

