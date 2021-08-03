LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,251 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LKQ were worth $45,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.