loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.53

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.