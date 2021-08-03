Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.70 Per Share

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.66. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.56.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$84.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.37. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

