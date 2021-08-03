Loki Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,993.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.32 or 0.06504560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.98 or 0.01408076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.19 or 0.00363716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00129211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.92 or 0.00597264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00372639 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.92 or 0.00297212 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

