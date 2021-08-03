Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.75 and last traded at $56.74. 40,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,977,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

