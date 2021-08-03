Lucira Health, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health’s (NASDAQ:LHDX) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 4th. Lucira Health had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $153,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

NASDAQ LHDX opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.