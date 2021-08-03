Lucira Health, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health’s (NASDAQ:LHDX) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 4th. Lucira Health had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $153,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LHDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, April 19th.
NASDAQ LHDX opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $37.99.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
Lucira Health Company Profile
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
