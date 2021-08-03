Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.29.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.09 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.53.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

