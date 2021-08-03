Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective (down previously from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

