M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 338 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,676. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,945 shares of company stock valued at $18,841,342 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

