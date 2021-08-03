M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.3% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,959. The stock has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

