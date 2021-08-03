M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,591 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 57,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,578,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $106.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.30. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.02 and a one year high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.