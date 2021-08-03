M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 223 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $98.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

