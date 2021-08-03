M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 788 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $318.58. The company had a trading volume of 85,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,598. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $321.00. The stock has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

