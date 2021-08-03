M Partners Comments on Anaconda Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) – M Partners issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Anaconda Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. M Partners analyst B. Pirie expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Anaconda Mining stock opened at C$0.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.01 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. Anaconda Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.36 million during the quarter.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

