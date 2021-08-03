Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MIC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,660. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

