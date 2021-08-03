Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases 719 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 47.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.5% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $410.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,124. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.18 and a 12 month high of $415.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.