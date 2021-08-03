Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 2.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 34,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

