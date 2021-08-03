Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAIN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

