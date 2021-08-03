Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$111.00 and last traded at C$111.00, with a volume of 326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110.49.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$97.92.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.