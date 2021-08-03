Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Man Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of MNGPF opened at $2.66 on Friday. Man Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

