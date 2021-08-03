Man Group plc Boosts Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 153.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.65.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $315,274.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

