Man Group plc Buys 510 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,929,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after buying an additional 149,318 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,246,000 after buying an additional 136,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after buying an additional 256,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $233.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMI. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

