Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 52.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

