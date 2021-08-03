Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Man Group plc cut its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,387 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Employers worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at $4,082,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Employers by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

