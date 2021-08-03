Man Group plc Grows Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 35.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.59. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.