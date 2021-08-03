Man Group plc Has $503,000 Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,233 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 411.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $181.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 35.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.60.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

