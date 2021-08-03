Man Group plc Makes New $523,000 Investment in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Global Ship Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $625.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

GSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

