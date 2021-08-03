Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,910 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 18,355 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.19% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $75,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $144.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.13. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

