Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $38.96 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $38,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,713,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Prologis by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 955,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,545 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $129.60. The company has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

