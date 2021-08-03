Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,113 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $155,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,834,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,644,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,227,000 after purchasing an additional 146,398 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO opened at $379.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $384.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,497 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

