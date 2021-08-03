ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Update

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 368,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $117.49. The stock had a trading volume of 296,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.16.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

