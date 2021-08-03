ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.57-3.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.ManTech International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.570-$3.680 EPS.

NASDAQ:MANT traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $84.37. The stock had a trading volume of 109,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

